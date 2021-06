20 MINUTES INTO THE FUTURE: What happens when your currency collapses? “This isn’t, yet, Weimar Lebanon, with people going shopping with wheelbarrows full of money or lighting fires with bundles of notes. But little knots of child beggars are starting to appear at traffic lights in Beirut. The Lebanese are living through a terrible economic experiment, a warning to everyone else: destroy your currency and you destroy your country.”

Related: Why Inflation Is at a 12-year High.