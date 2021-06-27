June 27, 2021

DON SURBER: Babylon Bee stings NYT and Big Tech.

As I wrote on October 26, 2019, “In his Rules for Radicals, Saul D. Alinsky said, ‘Ridicule is man’s most potent weapon.’

“Conservatives finally have a site that masters that.

“Plus it is funny.”

My second-favorite example is its story, “Multiple Sources Accuse Donald Duck Of Walking Onto Movie Sets Without Any Pants.”

But I like better, “Calvinist Dog Corrects Owner: ‘No One Is A Good Boy.’”

Religion was the focus for the site when Adam Ford launched the Bee on March 1, 2016. But a jab at the left here, a jab at Trump there, and pretty soon the site was doing political satire as well.

Baptists, Catholics, and other denominations do not complain about being mocked. The only religion that complains is Marxism because these thin-skinned twits are more self-righteous than Carrie Nation, who took axes to bars in her campaign against booze. What Would Jesus Do?

Um, turn water into wine?