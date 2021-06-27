June 27, 2021

FIGHT THE POWER: Indiana University sued by students over its vaccine requirement.

“No vaccine for you. Let me know if you need a letter for the university.”

That’s what a world-class infectious disease physician told Jaime Carini, a doctoral candidate at Indiana University, who suffers from several chronic illnesses.

When she applied for an exemption from vaccination, Indiana University denied her request, and now Carini is taking the university to court over its vaccine mandate.

Carini is among seven students claiming in a lawsuit, filed Monday, that Indiana University’s COVID vaccine mandate violates their Fourteenth Amendment rights to bodily integrity and refusing medical treatment.

They say it also flies in the face of an Indiana law banning vaccine passports.