June 26, 2021

THAT’S WHAT XI SAID: ChiComs agree with Robert Reich’s warning that that ‘the greatest danger’ America faces isn’t China, but ‘our drift toward proto-fascism.’

Even setting aside the Wuhan Play-Doh Fun Factory, with their murderous concentration camps, eugenics, corporatism, propaganda mills, central planning taken to ludicrous ends, and increasing desire for more and more lebensraum, I would love to hear an explanation from Reich as to why the CCP isn’t “proto-fascist” — but the real thing.

Perhaps Reich would respond, “I claim no higher truth than my own perceptions. This is how I lived it.”

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 12:30 pm
