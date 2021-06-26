June 26, 2021

THE PREDICTABLE RESULT OF EXTENDED LOCKDOWNS AND MEDIA HYSTERIA: CDC Reports 51% Increase in Suicide Attempts Among Teenage Girls. “As the report concludes, the implications of lockdowns, such as ‘physical distancing; barriers to mental health treatment; increases in substance use; and anxiety about family health and economic problems’ all particularly affected children, contributing to a widespread increase in suicidal thoughts. . . . The surge in teen suicide is just one example of collaternal damage from lockdowns—others include surges in child poverty, drug overdoses, and unemployment, as well as a sharp decline in cancer screenings—and should come as no surprise. Back in April of 2020, JAMA Psychiatry published a report on the possible consequences of quarantine orders, stating that while they might help quell new infections, ‘the potential for adverse outcomes on suicide risk is high.'”

Related: The Impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic and Policy Responses on Excess Mortality. “We fail to find that SIP [Shelter In Place] policies saved lives. To the contrary, we find a positive association between SIP policies and excess deaths.”