June 26, 2021

WHY NAME A LAW SCHOOL CHAIR AFTER SOMEONE WHO WAS DISBARRED FOR OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE? Flap over ‘Clinton’ change.

In 1999 the University of Arkansas at Little Rock’s Bowen Law School established an endowed professorship called the “Distinguished Professor of Law and Public Policy.” It’s since been available for a five-year term to UALR faculty members who apply, though held solely since inception by soon-to-retire Professor John DiPippa.

I’m told DiPippa and the dean of the law school several months ago began calling this appointed position the “William J. Clinton Professor of Constitutional Law and Public Service.” It appears the decision to rename (and seemingly refocus) the professorship after Clinton was made without the current faculty’s involvement.