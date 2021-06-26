«
»

June 26, 2021

THE JUNTA THINKS WE’LL TOLERATE THIS:  DOJ Announces a Lawsuit Against The State of Georgia For Demanding Voting Integrity in Elections – Feds Fearful States Will Deconstruct Election Fraud.

I’d laugh if I weren’t crying.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 4:32 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.