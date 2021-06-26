June 26, 2021

ROGER SIMON: Lead Georgia Election Critic Condemns New York Supreme Court on Giuliani.

I had already scheduled an interview with Garland Favorito— founder of Voter GA— to discuss the latest judicial decisions in his group’s ongoing investigation of possible voter fraud in Georgia during the recent presidential election, when news broke the New York Supreme Court had suspended Rudolph Giuliani’s license to practice law in the state.

The written decision—more like a political tract than a legal brief—referenced the Georgia audit. So, before anything else, I asked Favorito about it, wondering if he had something to say about what happened to the man we used to call “America’s mayor.”

Did he ever.

At first Favorito simply said, “The New York Supreme Court made false assumptions about Georgia on it and used them improperly against Giuliani.”

Then he added: “The State Farm Arena video they showed, I’m sorry, showed clear violations of Georgia law committed by election officials.”

Favorito went silent. I thought that was it—he might even want to pull back—-but the opposite was true. He wanted to say something stronger, with more evidence, and later sent me the following two paragraphs via email:

“The New York Supreme Court falsely concluded that the Georgia hand count audit ‘confirmed the results of the election with a zero percent risk limit.’ The truth documented by expert witness testimony at our May 21st hearing is that the hand count audit had a 21% error rate. That expert witness testimony and recently released public ballot images confirm the correctness of Giuliani’s argument that the vote count was inaccurate.”

“The New York Supreme Court also falsely disagreed that the State Farm Arena video ‘can be viewed as evidence of illegal conduct during the vote tabulation process.’ We identified four violations of Georgia election transparency law in the video. In addition, the video clearly shows potentially illegal duplicate ballot scanning. Furthermore, the hand count audit results indicate thousands of duplicate ballots were scanned into the results further confirming Giuliani’s argument that the vote count was inaccurate.”

[All bolds are Favorito’s. The italics are direct quotes from the New York State Supreme Court.]

I first met Garland months ago when we sat together in the aforementioned State Farm Arena watching that hand count audit of the Georgia vote.

At that time, he got up to show me how one of the several Dominion machines could be connected to the internet by a short ethernet cable to a nearby server. A Dominion representative was standing a few feet away, nodding approvingly.

Favorito is a retired IT (Information Technology, as we all know by now) professional, now devoting his life to electoral integrity. He is also, from my admittedly few contacts, a thoroughly honest guy of the “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington” sort, just the kind of person to put the fear of Jehovah in the Democrats and the #NeverTrumpish Georgia GOP hierarchy, notably Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, both of whom seem headed for the primary chopping block.