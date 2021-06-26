June 26, 2021

OTHAL WALLACE MANHUNT FOCUSES ON ATLANTA; REWARD NOW $200,000: “Wallace is a black nationalist and a member of an anti-white hate group, the NFAC, and posted social media messages boasting about his hatred of police as ‘pigs’ whose blood he intended to shed. He was amassing an arsenal: ‘Investigators found guns and ammo stockpiled in an apartment belonging to a relative of Othal Wallace where the shooting occurred.’ So while the Biden administration is busy prosecuting Trump supporters, this black radical was planning to kill cops…But you won’t see anything about this on CNN or MSNBC.”

UPDATE: Man Who Shot Police Officer Is Arrested, and a Democrat Narrative Is Complicated in the Process. “People can argue about the actual extent that white and black nationalism plays in extremist killings in the United States, but clearly, the situation is far more complicated than repeating talking points that make the ‘wokest’ among us happy. Garland’s claim about white supremacy was meant to throw red meat to a Democrat audience, not actually keep the American people abreast of what is truly going on.”