«
»

June 26, 2021

DO THEY THINK WE’RE THAT STUPID?  Democrats Trying to Rewrite History on ‘Defund the Police’.

That type of rewrite requires complete control of the means of communication. It requires our inability to say: Oh, please!

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 2:25 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.