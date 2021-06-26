June 26, 2021

WE’D ALL LOVE TO HAVE PLACES WHERE POLITICS DON’T ENTER: Who Gets Your Attention?

I tried. No, I really did. For years, and years, and years. But in the fields and places the left has invaded, you’re not allowed to ignore politics. You either proclaim allegiance loudly or you’re punished. Destroyed if they can manage it.

I’ve said it once, and I’ll repeat it: in a saner time, I’d be writing my stories, and people would be trying to figure out my politics, but unable to. And I’d never have talked about it. This is not a sane time. Oh, dear me, no. We’re very far from sane times. And perhaps it’s our very great honor to get to stand up for liberty and individualism. Even if we fail.

Rage, rage against the dying of the light.