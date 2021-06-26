June 26, 2021

HILLBILLY ELEGY AUTHOR EVISCERATES WOKE JOINT CHIEFS GENERAL’S PRIORITIES:

Not very long ago, it seemed that the last thing we would have to worry about would be the United States military going the way of commie academia.

Welcome to Joe Freakin’ Biden’s America, boys and girls.

This trend towards woke sentiments among the higher ranks of the military is disturbing for any number of reasons. Hillbilly Elegy author J.D. Vance brilliantly illustrated a couple of them in a brief Twitter thread on Friday. Vance — a Marine and Iraq War veteran — took Gen. Milley to task, questioning the general’s priorities and reading habits: