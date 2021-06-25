June 25, 2021

WELL, NO VACCINE IS PERFECT: Israel says the Delta variant is infecting vaccinated people – as many as 50% of cases. But they are less severe.

Note, that’s 50% of cases are in vaccinated people, not that 50% of vaccinated people are getting it. Part of that may just reflect Israel’s high number of vaccinated. And Covid isn’t very severe in most people anyway, so if it’s less severe after vaccinaton. . . . Also, some of these people are only partly vaccinated.

Missing: How many people who had Covid previously are getting reinfected by the Delta variant. But if half the cases are among vaccinated people, then the previously infected people can’t be doing that badly. I continue to feel that the variants are being oversold.