June 25, 2021

UNMAKING PEACE: Biden Inches Away From Trump Recognition Of Israel’s Golan Heights Sovereignty. “Trump recognized the Israeli annexation of the Golan Heights. The Biden policy sounds like Israeli control of the Golan is temporary. Israeli control of the Golan is also important for the security United States. Control of the land by a staunch ally like Israel provides a check on the Iranian land bridge and their movement of supplies, weapons, and people with the intent of damaging U.S. interests in the region.”