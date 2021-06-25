June 25, 2021

ROGER KIMBALL: Joe Biden is not Mr. Normality.

Second, if the sovereign (‘We the people’) wants to move against the government of the United States, it doesn’t need F-15s and nuclear weapons. It needs legitimate, i.e., free and fair, elections. It was because of serious doubts regarding the 2020 presidential election that hundreds of citizens, and not a few rabble rousers and FBI instigators, marched on the Capitol on January 6. The subtext of Mr Normality’s comment about limiting access to guns and intimidating the populace was the free-for-all at the Capitol. But remember, no guns were fired by the so-called ‘domestic terrorists’ during that so-called ‘insurrection’: that’s ‘no guns’ as in ‘zero guns’, none, nada, rien. One person, alas, was shot and killed. That was Ashli Babbitt, the unarmed Trump supporter who was about the climb through a window when she was shot and killed by an unnamed Capitol Police officer.

‘Unnamed’, but not unknown. The Capitol Police know who murdered Ashli Babbitt, but they refuse to identify him. Question: what if Babbitt had been a drug-addled black man (or woman) who was resisting arrest? Do you believe that the name and image of the person who shot him would still be under wraps? To ask the question is to answer it.

The internet and airwaves are on fire today with commentary about the President’s comments about F-15s and nuclear weapons. I am not sure, however, that most of the pundits grasp the essential point. It’s not only that Joe Biden implicitly threatened to use the US military against American citizens. I believe that he had that contingency somewhere in the back of his, er, mind. But the real issue was his assumption that the ultimate locus of power in the United States is in the government. It is not. The ultimate locus of power is in the people. This is a difficult reality for timeserving denizens of the Deep State to wrap their minds around.