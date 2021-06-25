June 25, 2021

OVER THE TARGET, TAKING FLAK: Ron DeSantis Gets Labeled ‘Worse Than Trump.’ “This is what Democrats always do. Geroge W. Bush is Hitler until Mitt Romney comes along. Then, Bush is the harmless guy who paints who they wish all Republicans were like. Once Trump came along, Romney was rehabbed. Now that DeSantis is the frontrunner for 2024 in many people’s minds, and clearly, the one Democrats fear the most, he must become worse than the Republican who came before him.”

The only thing missing is the de rigueur “Unexpectedly!”