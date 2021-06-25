June 25, 2021

REPORTER ROASTED FOR RECREATING “NORMAL TEEN BEDROOM” FOR DRUG SCAREMONGERING:

The latest attempt to cause parental panic comes courtesy of Paige Hulsey, a journalist at St. Louis’s CBS affiliate KMOV. Hulsey tweeted, “Looks like a normal teen’s bedroom, right? Think again. Coming up on @KMOV, we’ll show you what parents should be looking for so they can identify signs of drug use. I was shocked at what I found in this room!!! #stl #n4tm” along with a photo of a “teenager’s bedroom”:



The tweet quickly went viral for Hulsey’s absurd mock-up of a teenage bedroom. Looking at the image, this is quite clearly a hastily thrown together set piece in the corner of a commercial office. It also leans heavily on every stoner cliché there is, from a massive tie-dye wall hanging to a sign that reads “Mile 420.” Whoever this “teen” is, they sure aren’t hiding their love of weed from this ace reporter. There’s a lot to unpack here: unopened soda cans, a bra on the floor, a Lauren Conrad book, the barest of bookshelves, the industrial carpet. Print magazines?! I doubt a teenager even set foot in this room.