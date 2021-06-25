June 25, 2021
TAIWAN’S FOREIGN MINISTER: ‘We need to prepare ourselves for a possible conflict’ with China.
Fortunately, if things get rough, Biden’s military is at full readiness: U.S. Air Force Base Asserts Drag Queen Promotes “Readiness of the Military.”
OK, maybe not the Air Force. Let’s check how things are going in the Navy:
Guys, the Village People called and said you might to dial it back a bit.
Related: Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Milley deserves no applause for his defense of critical race theory.