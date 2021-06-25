June 25, 2021

TAIWAN’S FOREIGN MINISTER: ‘We need to prepare ourselves for a possible conflict’ with China.

Fortunately, if things get rough, Biden’s military is at full readiness: U.S. Air Force Base Asserts Drag Queen Promotes “Readiness of the Military.”

OK, maybe not the Air Force. Let’s check how things are going in the Navy:

Guys, the Village People called and said you might to dial it back a bit.

