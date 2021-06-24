June 24, 2021

THAT’S WHO THEY ARE, THAT’S WHAT THEY DO: FBI tears innocent New Yorker’s life into shreds after Jan. 6.

Keep this up and people will decide the Jan. 6 “insurrection” didn’t go far enough.

UPDATE: The insurrectionary crime of “parading.” “Now the press hypes up a bunch of people protesting in the Capitol as some sort of combination of Pearl Harbor and 9/11. How different it was when Marxists stormed the Senate Building in October 2018 to protest the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh.”