KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: Humorless Democrat Marxists Are Terrified of the Babylon Bee. “America was a different place when I first went on the road doing stand-up. It seemed like everyone wanted to laugh back then. I would do gigs in big cities and medium-sized towns all over the country and they would all be packed. There was no political divide when it came to comedy. I kid you not, Republicans and Democrats would sit in the same audiences and laugh at the same things.”