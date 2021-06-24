June 24, 2021

OLD AND BUSTED: Welcome Back, Carter.

The New Hotness? Welcome Back, Smoot-Hawley! Here’s How Biden Is Making It Even Harder to Buy a Home:

One important question to ask, for instance, would be how does the tariff impact American industries that purchase lumber? The answer: they have to pay higher prices.

The burden of these increased production costs inevitably ends up being passed onto consumers. Basic economics tells us that when the price of one resource used to produce a good goes up, the price that the consumer eventually pays for that good rises as well.

This is exactly why home buyers — and consumers of products that use lumber in general — will be the victims of Biden’s lumber tariff.

A shortage of lumber as a result of the pandemic led to its price in May being up nearly 400 percent over the past year. But prices have begun to drop again because production has started to ramp up. To increase the tariff — which is just an import tax — would serve to restrict the supply of lumber. This would not allow prices to decrease back to pre-pandemic levels.

The natural consequence of high lumber prices is the increase in price for all of the goods that use lumber in their production. This does not just stop at houses, but rather includes things such as furniture and storage appliances as well. The average consumer will then have to pay a higher price for all of them.