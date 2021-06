EVEN THOSE IN THE CNN FAMILY DON’T WATCH CNN:

● Shot: Enough is enough: Say no to bullying.

—Anderson Cooper, CNN, March 8th, 2013.

● Chaser: Brian Stelter’s newscaster wife accused of workplace bullying: ‘People would avoid her.’ ‘It appears Brian isn’t the only bully in the Stelter family,’ [TV news blogger] Scott Jones said.

—Fox News, yesterday.