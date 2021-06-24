June 24, 2021

DEPROGRAMMING OF JANUARY 6 DEFENDANTS IS UNDERWAY: The entire investigation is an attempt to prosecute people based on their beliefs. Those who purge their views and admit their wrongthink will be given mercy. Those who don’t will pay dearly.

But that seems awfully odd, considering: Biden Threatens to Nuke Americans but Manages to Blow Up a Big Democrat Narrative Instead. “Stick with me here. If Biden and his party truly believe the government is so all-powerful that any possible rebellion would be put down with ease, then how does that square with their claims that our ‘democracy’ was on the brink of destruction on January 6th because some unarmed people took selfies in Pelosi’s office? Either our system of government is so fragile that a dude in horns and facepaint can threaten its existence, or it’s so untouchable that the government would just nuke anyone who got within a mile of doing any harm to it. Which is it? Because it can’t be both. Are you starting to see how the Democrats’ views on guns and government power shift on a dime in order to sustain their political narratives?”