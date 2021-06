THEY THINK THE ONLY REASON AMERICA OPPOSES THEIR CR*P IS TRUMP’S SVENGALI-LIKE POWERS: Pursuing vengeance: on prosecuting Trump.

The truth is that we’ve had enough of their cr*p for decades,a nd Trump was the guy we pushed in to deal with it. I’ve told them and told them and told them that if they got rid of Trump, we’d find someone they’d like less.

They don’t seem to believe it.

On their heads be what comes next.