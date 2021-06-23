June 23, 2021

KURT SCHLICHTER GIVES JOURNALISTS SOME QUESTIONS TO ASK THE PRESIDENT AFTER HIS COMMENTS ABOUT NEEDING F-15S AND NUKES TO FIGHT THE GOVERNMENT.

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): This is bold talk from a military, and a government, that hasn’t won a war in my lifetime. Not even the War On Poverty . . . But the Transgender Awareness Training is up-to-date, I’m sure.

Seriously, this kind of threat is not just absurd and unseemly, but a disqualification for public office. One of many, I realize.

And I guess the ammo shortage will be back on.