June 24, 2021

Matt Margolis: Was Meghan McCain Really That Blind About Joe Biden’s Abortion Radicalism? “How could she not have known how Biden would govern? Especially when he adopted his radical positions on abortion before taking office.”

Bryan Preston: Why These Two Races – Not the Ones You Probably Think – Are the Most Important in Texas in 2022. “As I’ve been saying and writing since inauguration, as the Biden administration uses executive orders to push its far-left agenda outside of Congress, it will be up to states to put up resistance.”

Yours Truly: We’re Leaving Afghanistan… Then What? “We’re leaving Afghanistan,” I recently asked an Air Force officer in a position to know these things, “So then what?”