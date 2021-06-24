June 24, 2021
SERIOUS PEOPLE ARE NOT IN CHARGE OF OUR INSTITUTIONS: Naval War College professor likens white privilege to getting free Wi-Fi. “Shanks Kaurin often cited the word ‘equity’ as she framed her arguments.”
Of course she did.
SERIOUS PEOPLE ARE NOT IN CHARGE OF OUR INSTITUTIONS: Naval War College professor likens white privilege to getting free Wi-Fi. “Shanks Kaurin often cited the word ‘equity’ as she framed her arguments.”
Of course she did.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.