June 24, 2021

SO DO I, BUT FOR DIFFERENT REASONS: Joint Chiefs chair on Critical Race Theory: I find it offensive that our military officers would be accused of being “woke.”

Why don’t y’all prioritize things like winning actual wars, which you haven’t been excelling at lately, instead of this political bullshit.

(Answer: Because the political bullshit is less challenging than doing their actual jobs. Same as every other “woke” organization.)

Related: Nellis Air Force Base Hosts First-Ever Drag Queen Show: ‘Essential to the Morale, Readiness.’

The Chief’s defensive reaction at least indicates that he has some idea how toxic all of this stuff is.

Related: CRT whiplash: Black Pentagon chief rejects it, white top general wants to ‘understand white rage.’ Well, try listening to yourself, dude, and imagining how it sounds to taxpayers out there.