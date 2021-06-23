June 23, 2021

JIM TREACHER: When Everything Is Racism, Nothing Is — Stop offering people delicious food you think they’ll enjoy, you white supremacist.

The first time I ever saw Michael Che do his stand-up on late-night TV, before he joined SNL, he did a bit about African-Americans complaining whenever they’re served food that’s seen as stereotypically “black.” He noted how oversensitive and ungrateful that attitude is when your host is genuinely trying to be nice: “What kind of thoughtful racist finds out your favorite food and then threatens to make it for you? Sounds… hospitable!”

I had a chuckle over that joke as I read about the IKEA employees in Atlanta who stayed home from work over the weekend to protest a company Juneteenth menu. Why? Because it included fried chicken, watermelon, mac & cheese, potato salad, collard greens, and candied yams.

You know what? I’m about as black as Les Nessman, and I like all that stuff! Who doesn’t? Especially when it’s free. But somehow it’s racist to offer people food you think they’ll want to eat. Being a good host is now white supremacy.