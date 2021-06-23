June 23, 2021

PHIL MAGNESS ON CRITICAL RACE THEORY:

Critical Race Theory’s defenders currently package it as a necessary tool to examine institutional racism, going so far as to claim that if you doubt CRT you must also doubt whether institutional racism exists. This is of course utter nonsense. It could also be the case that CRT is also an incredibly shoddy tool to examine institutional racism – one marked by extremely low rigor, a propensity to conspiracy theorize, and a tendency to offer inadequate explanations of the patterns it purports to diagnose.

In this sense, CRT’s argument of a proprietary claim over the study of institutional racism is directly akin to claiming that “astrology studies the movement of the planets. Therefore if you question astrology, you deny that the planets move.”