June 23, 2021

WELL, IT DOES CONSIST OF OPEN RACE DISCRIMINATION: Critical Race Theory May Violate Civil Rights Act, the Constitution: Dr. Carol Swain.

And its adoption by a school or employer certainly creates a hostile environment based on race.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 9:05 am
