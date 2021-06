NEXT, BIDEN CONTRACTS-OUT CIA/NSA TO HUAWEI: Unbelievable that five GOP senators would vote to confirm this guy to be general counsel of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI).

The five are: Blunt of Missouri, Burr of North Carolina, Cornyn of Texas, Collins of Maine and Murkowski of Alaska. The first two are retiring. Why not the other three as well?