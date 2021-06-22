June 22, 2021

IRONY CAN BE AWFULLY IRONIC SOMETIMES: Longtime C-SPAN host Steve Scully leaving the network after three decades.

During the 2020 election, Scully was selected to moderate the second presidential debate but was temporarily suspended by C-SPAN after lying about getting hacked on Twitter. The second debate was ultimately canceled after Trump would not agree on a virtual format after contracting COVID-19.

After being labeled a “never Trumper” by Trump during the 2020 election, Scully wrote on Twitter: “@Scaramucci should I respond to Trump.” Scully initially said his account was hacked but later admitted he wrote the tweet, saying he had been frustrated by attacks directed at him and his family from right-wing media figures after it was announced he would moderate a presidential debate.

“These were both errors in judgment for which I am totally responsible for,” Scully said at the time. “I apologize.”

“We view October’s events as a singular episode in an otherwise successful 30-year C-SPAN career,” C-SPAN said in a statement to The Inquirer at the time.

Scully said he was leaving C-SPAN to join the Bipartisan Policy Center, a Washington think tank that aims to combine ideas from Democrats and Republicans.

“If ever there was a time where all sides need to reach across the aisle, it is now,” Scully said.