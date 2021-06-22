June 22, 2021
HAD LUNCH WITH A FRIEND WHO OWNS A RESTAURANT. He said that just this week their food costs have skyrocketed — cooking oil more than doubled, everything else up substantially. Just one data point, but not an encouraging one.
