June 22, 2021

HAD LUNCH WITH A FRIEND WHO OWNS A RESTAURANT. He said that just this week their food costs have skyrocketed — cooking oil more than doubled, everything else up substantially. Just one data point, but not an encouraging one.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 2:19 pm
