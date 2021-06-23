June 23, 2021

MICHAEL WALSH: What Is to Be Done? A Blueprint for Taking the Country Back.

“What is to be done?” That’s been the cry of revolutionaries from time immemorial: the malcontents, the aggrieved, the misfits, the morally wretched. From the beginning of the modern “progressive” movement—which occurred around the time Jean-Jacques Rousseau published “The Social Contract” in 1762, adumbrating the French Revolution—to the uprisings of 1848 across Europe, through the advent of “scientific” Marxism and the horrors of those deformed twins, Soviet communism and German National Socialism, the same desire to inflict punitive misery has marked nearly every “revolutionary” movement.

For all their talk of “the people,” however, Leftist revolutionaries hardly ever spring from the people, or have them on their side. The people prize stability and order; the Left welcomes chaos and anarchy, leading to totalitarianism. Leftists are by definition minorities in their own countries, generally drawn from the intellectual vanguard, and very often—because their ideas are so ridiculous—not taken seriously until it’s too late. They think of themselves as elites, and they mean to continue in that status long after their revolution is effected.

Adept in operating the levers of power once they attain them, however, they quickly bring “the people” into line with a program of terror and brute force—the American Revolution was a notable exception—and henceforth do all of the people’s thinking for them. Only then do the people understand that the question, “what is to be done?” refers not to their former overlords, but to themselves. If and when Leftist movements are overthrown, it’s not other elites, but by the very citizenry they presumed to speak for: the proletariat, the working man, the average Joe. Or, as they view them, the schmucks and suckers.

As we sit here, six months into the disastrous Biden administration, the question is finally becoming evident to even the most politically disinterested American. The quality of life in the big blue cities has deteriorated markedly. The cost of gasoline has seemingly doubled overnight. The petty restrictions imposed unconstitutionally on the electorate are still insisted upon in many places—proof once more that tyranny is not primarily about rounding up folks and shipping them off to camps, but insisting that they conform to the most picayune and counter-factual ukases, just to illustrate their powerlessness. . . .

For there still is struggle for control of the GOP, and with Trump sidelined by the monopolistic social media—something the current incarnation of the Grand Old Party shows absolutely zero interest in investigating or remediating—the burden now falls upon the voters in the congressional districts to take matters into their own hands at the ballot box. This can only be done by pressuring the state legislatures to do their constitutional duty and “reform”—once and for all—state election laws regarding voting.

To that end, the only principles conservatives should accept are one man, one vote, in person, on Election Day, in public, with ironclad voter identification. Absentee ballots should be limited to overseas military personnel only; if you’re out of town or even the country, that’s your choice. There should be no “ballot curing,” drop-off votes, early votes, or judge-mandated late votes.

In facts, judges should have absolutely nothing to do with voting. After all, if that hands-off principle is good enough for the Supreme Court, which turned down the state of Texas’ last-ditch attempt to force the court to live up to its enumerated Constitutional powers on the grounds that the state lacked “standing,” it ought to be good enough for your local corrupt Democrat machine-elected or appointed black-robed hack.

Meanwhile, the ongoing audits of the 2020 vote in Arizona and other swing states will almost certainly not “overturn” Biden’s election—that way lies civil war—but they might provide a helpful road map for Republican legislatures to re-assert control over their states’ elections so that it both shames the Democrats and ensures they can’t pull such a brazen, Tammany Hall stunt again.

To summarize: Step one is to imitate Lenin and take total control of the party; one is tempted to say “by any means necessary,” but that is a communist slogan whose time has not yet come. But with the nation-as-founded under attack via the Frankfurt School philosophy of “Critical Theory,” neither is this a time for sentimentality about your grandfather’s Democrat or Republican parties, or the imputation of any good will toward the other side. The Democrats of FDR and Harry Truman died with George McGovern and the revolt of the Baby Boomers in 1968-72, and they are not coming back.

The next step, of course, lies in electing the right candidates at the state level in order to send a rebuke to the Robinettes and their Twitter chirpers on social media, and take back the Congress in 2022. Unless we allow the Wuhan-rigged voting system to stay in place (are there no Republican lawyers?), both the House and, especially, the Senate are ripe for takeover. The expulsion of Maerose Prizzi (Nancy d’Alesandro Pelosi, the shame of Baltimore; click on the link) would then follow, and surely Raphael Warnock, who’s up again in 2022, has little to no chance should there be an honest election in Georgia.