GOOD, BECAUSE I WAS A SKINNY-ASS TEENAGER: Your BMI as a teen could affect your health into adulthood. “A high body mass index (BMI) during adolescence is a significant risk factor for Type 2 diabetes, early heart attack and overall poorer health for young adults, regardless of BMI in adulthood, according to a research letter published today in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.”

This bodes poorly for today’s more corpulent youth, though.