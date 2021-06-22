June 22, 2021

CORPORATE MANAGEMENT IN ACADEMIC FOG: Andrew Stiles of the Washington Free Beacon spent some precious time attending the “Bloomberg Equality Briefing titled ‘Corporate Mandate for Change’ and sponsored by Cisco. To the extent we learned anything at all, it’s that conversations about corporate diversity initiatives are comprised almost entirely of meaningless jargon that is terrifying nonetheless.”

And if that meaningless jargon sounds vaguely familiar, then you must recently have spent some time on campus listening to professors, administrators and students discussing why you are a racist, America is racist, all white people are racist, capitalism is racist, etc. etc. etc.

How long before stockholders wake up to the fact the coming management generation views words like “profit,” “return-on-investment” and “revenue streams” as racist terms that must be forever buried? Like Glenn says, that which can’t go on, won’t.