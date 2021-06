WHOSE PHONE IS IT, ANYWAY? Even creepier COVID tracking: Google silently pushed app to users’ phones. “Over the weekend, Google and the state of Massachusetts managed to make creepy COVID tracking apps even creepier by automatically installing them on people’s Android phones. Numerous reports on Reddit, Hacker News, and in-app reviews claim that ‘MassNotify,’ Massachusetts’ COVID tracking app, silently installed on their Android device without user consent.”