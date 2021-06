KEVIN DOWNEY JR: Deep Diving the Facts and Fiction of Anti-Trans Murders. “The Washington Times reported that the trans murder rate is 1.48 per 100,000. This is less than a third of the overall murder rate of about 5 per 100,000, far less than the rate for men in general (6.68), and a mere fraction of the rate for black people (18.8). Also, most of the killings aren’t hate-related.”