June 22, 2021

EVERYONE’S IN FAVOR EXCEPT FOR THE POLITICAL CLASS. I WONDER WHY? Landslide: 80% support photo ID for voting, including 62% of Democrats and overwhelming share of minorities. “Given how often Democratic politicians equate laws tightening voting rules with Jim Crow, you might expect heavy support for voter ID laws among whites and only tepid support, or even opposition, among minorities. But you’d be wrong. Monmouth has whites split 77/21 and nonwhites approaching unanimity at 84/13. The same is true when we look at income, with a larger share of those who earn less than $50,000 per year in favor of voter ID (81 percent) than those who make more than $100,000 (76 percent). Opposing these laws isn’t a winner even within Abrams’s own coalition. It’s a boutique issue for woke white liberals.”

I’m tired of catering to woke white liberals, and so is the rest of the country, I suspect.