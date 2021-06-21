June 21, 2021

JIM TREACHER: Fauci Flip-Flops on Previous Flip-Flop About Masks.

Fauci could’ve started out in March 2020 by saying, “Please don’t wear masks because health care workers need them right now,” and that would’ve been justified. But he didn’t. He lied, and he’s still lying. That’s not our fault, it’s his.

If Anthony Fauci was ever a scientist, those days are long gone. He’s a bureaucrat, and the #1 priority of any bureaucrat is always to cover his own ass. He can get as indignant as he wants, but his many, many public statements over the last 15 months prove him to be a liar.

If you lie to me, admit you lied but tell me it was for the greater good, and then accuse me of hating science itself for remembering that you admitted you lied, don’t expect me to ever trust you again.