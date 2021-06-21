June 21, 2021

«
GREAT MOMENTS IN SELF-OWNERSHIP:

I’ll believe there’s an ongoing public health emergency when the people telling me there’s an ongoing public health emergency start acting like there’s an ongoing public health emergency.

