June 21, 2021
GREAT MOMENTS IN SELF-OWNERSHIP:
I’ll believe there’s an ongoing public health emergency when the people telling me there’s an ongoing public health emergency start acting like there’s an ongoing public health emergency.
GREAT MOMENTS IN SELF-OWNERSHIP:
I’ll believe there’s an ongoing public health emergency when the people telling me there’s an ongoing public health emergency start acting like there’s an ongoing public health emergency.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.