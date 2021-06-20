June 20, 2021

NEW ISRAELI PM NAFTALI BENNETT TRASHES NEGOTIATIONS TO REENTER JCPOA:

Bennett warned that Raisi’s election was “the last chance for the world powers to wake up before returning to the nuclear agreement and to understand who they’re doing business with. These guys are murderers, mass murderers.”

Iran ‘elected’ hardliner Ebrahim Raisi as its new president on Friday (well, their version of an election). The president-elect – who will be inaugurated in August – is under US sanctions. His nickname is the “Butcher of 1988,” and he’s been linked to the execution and torture of political prisoners, including children and pregnant women.

One of the issues where Joe Biden and Binyamin Netanyahu disagreed about the most was Biden’s intent to get back into the Iranian Nuclear deal. But if Biden thought that Israel would drop the topic after they dropped Netanyahu he was wrong. At Sunday’s cabinet meeting in Israel, new PM Naftali Bennett trashed Biden’s intention of getting back into the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action] as fervently as Bibi ever did. He warned the US and other nations trying to regenerate the JCPOA with Iran to “wake up” following the election of a hard-line murderer as Iran’s new president. reenter the JCPOA, reenter the JCPOA

So why did/does Obama and his retreads currently working for President Biden want Iran to have the bomb? Because the loathe Israel, obviously, but also, as Lee Smith wrote in Tablet in late November, because it would help in the fundamental transformation of America – one way or another:

Americans don’t want Iran to have the bomb. In 2015 the House and Senate both opposed the deal by 2 to 1, reflecting the opinion of the American public. So why are Obama and his team so eager to repeat their worst debacle?

* * * * * * * *

The Iran nuclear deal was never about the Middle East, which opposed the deal from the start. It was about America. The Iran deal was a part of the worldview that Obama lays out in his new memoir when he writes that he isn’t “yet ready to abandon the possibility of America.” That’s an interesting locution for a man who was elected president of America twice. What does it mean?

What Obama means is that he understands himself as the president of an America that has not yet been realized. The country he led, and leads, is not the historical American nation-state, but a theoretical place that exists “not just for the sake of future generations of Americans but for all of humankind. I’m convinced that the pandemic we’re currently living through is both a manifestation of and a mere interruption in the relentless march toward an interconnected world, one in which peoples and cultures can’t help but collide,” he writes. “In that world—of global supply chains, instantaneous capital transfers, social media, transnational terrorist networks, climate change, mass migration, and ever-increasing complexity—we will learn to live together, cooperate with one another, and recognize the dignity of others, or we will perish.”

The flawed Americans of the here and now may have elected Obama president twice, but they also cling to things like national borders, religion, and guns. Obama’s America is a place without borders. It’s a country in which Big Tech oligarchs, social media warriors, and powerful bureaucrats join hands to destroy those who don’t follow a media-enforced ruling-class consensus. The wealth of Obama’s America isn’t in the hands of families of any race, color, or creed; it belongs overwhelmingly to an oligarchy that partners with the Chinese Communist Party, which uses its massive pool of slave labor to produce cheap goods that destroy hundreds of thousands of small businesses and reduce millions of American workers to penury.

Obama understands that his prophetic vision of a new world is scary to lots of people who live in the contingent historical construction called America. And the Iran deal is a central component of that vision, or else his aides working through Joe Biden wouldn’t be so keen to make it stick. The point of empowering a regime that is anti-American at its core is to help bring the America that is to heel, so it can be transformed into the America that Obama envisions. If it brings chaos and war to the Middle East, why are the lives of Israelis and Saudis worth more than the lives of the hundreds of thousands of Syrians who died last time in the service of one man’s obsessive vision?