June 20, 2021

NO, THERE WASN’T AN LGBTQ ‘TERROR ATTACK’ ON SATURDAY: It Was Likely a Drunk Driving Gay Chorus Member. “But, according to local media, the suspect in the crash apparently ‘was wearing a Fort Lauderdale Gay Men’s Chorus t-shirt’ when taken into custody. To that extent, ‘Justin Knight, the chorus’ president,’ confirmed that ‘chorus members were the ones injured and that the driver was ‘part of the Chorus family’…Regardless of the truth, the left could not wait to blame this incident on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. #DeathSantis began trending on Twitter as soon as word got out.”