June 20, 2021

JORDAN PETERSON INTERVIEWS BARI WEISS:

Needless to say, it’s a long interview; at over two hours, I wish there was a highlight reel. But it’s worth it for Weiss’ take on her former employer, the New York Times, and how its current editors are even more terrified of being flamed by social media (spoken about 50 minutes in), than its past editors were of angering the paper’s advertisers. She addresses the paper’s crybully staffers’ meltdown over Tom Cotton’s op-ed last year at about an hour and a half in.