June 20, 2021

ERIC CLAPTON SAYS HIS MUSICIAN FRIENDS CUT HIM OFF* AFTER HE SPOKE OUT ABOUT HIS ‘DISASTROUS’ VACCINE SIDE EFFECTS: ‘I just don’t hear from them anymore.’

Clapton added that after speaking out he “did get some flack from the people I least wanted to get flack from,” but on the positive side he welcomed the prospect of “becoming a nuisance for [political leaders]. I’d love to be an annoyance to some of them that sit ’round that table; that would give me tremendous satisfaction.”

He also called out the pro-lockdown, pro-vaccine contingent’s use of “propaganda” and their “making it so that you’re responsible for other people’s lives” if you don’t do everything you’re told to do: “I could be labeled a murderer, and people would really believe that.”

Clapton — who added that he’d been reading George Orwell’s dystopian novel “1984” over the course of lockdowns and vaccine pressures — said such propaganda is “powerful” and “very clever.”