June 20, 2021
ERIC CLAPTON SAYS HIS MUSICIAN FRIENDS CUT HIM OFF* AFTER HE SPOKE OUT ABOUT HIS ‘DISASTROUS’ VACCINE SIDE EFFECTS: ‘I just don’t hear from them anymore.’
Clapton added that after speaking out he “did get some flack from the people I least wanted to get flack from,” but on the positive side he welcomed the prospect of “becoming a nuisance for [political leaders]. I’d love to be an annoyance to some of them that sit ’round that table; that would give me tremendous satisfaction.”
He also called out the pro-lockdown, pro-vaccine contingent’s use of “propaganda” and their “making it so that you’re responsible for other people’s lives” if you don’t do everything you’re told to do: “I could be labeled a murderer, and people would really believe that.”
Clapton — who added that he’d been reading George Orwell’s dystopian novel “1984” over the course of lockdowns and vaccine pressures — said such propaganda is “powerful” and “very clever.”
It’s been fascinating to watch the freakout from members of Internet music forums over Clapton’s anti-lockdown comments. Leftists suffer extreme cognitive dissonance over a superstar having different opinions than their own, something every conservative or libertarian takes for granted when he opens up his iPad or Roku box and goes to Netflix or Amazon Music.
* Not all of them — Clapton has assembled a pretty killer band for his tour of the American south in September.