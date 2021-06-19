June 19, 2021

DECLINE IS A CHOICE: Homeless Man Throws Bottle of Water at Gavin Newsom During Trip to Oakland. “When asked about the incident, Newsom laughed it off with a joke as the Democratic governor also failed to receive a question regarding the sharp increase in homelessness throughout California. As residents continue to worry over the segment of the homeless population that is crazed due to drug abuse and prone to violent behavior, Newsom should consider a form of state-funded boxing programs so Californians can get better at bobbing and weaving.”

Oakland’s last Republican mayor left office in 1977.