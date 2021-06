SPACE: SpaceX stacking giant Super Heavy rocket ahead of Starship orbital flight test (photo). “The plan is this: The Super Heavy-Starship duo will lift off from Starbase, and the huge first-stage booster will come down about six minutes later in the Gulf of Mexico about 20 miles (32 km) off the Texas coast. The upper stage will make its way to Earth orbit, ultimately returning for a soft splashdown about 62 miles (100 km) off the northwest coast of the Hawaiian island of Kauai.”