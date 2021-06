SCIENCE SAYS GUNS ON CAMPUSES ARE SAFE: What Is The Danger To Allowing Concealed Handguns On University Property?: Shootings By Permit Holders From 2012 To May 2021. “We have not found a single case where a concealed handgun permit holder was found guilty of committing a crime on a university where permitted concealed handguns were allowed.”

You don’t want to be anti-science, do you?