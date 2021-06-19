June 19, 2021
VICTORA’S SECRET’S REBRANDING CONTINUES TO GO SMOOTHLY: Not on brand! Leftist soccer star Megan Rapinoe under fire for ‘Asian eyes’ tweet about ex-teammate one day after being named face of newly woke Victoria’s Secret.
