«
»

June 19, 2021

VICTORA’S SECRET’S REBRANDING CONTINUES TO GO SMOOTHLY: Not on brand! Leftist soccer star Megan Rapinoe under fire for ‘Asian eyes’ tweet about ex-teammate one day after being named face of newly woke Victoria’s Secret.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 12:14 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.